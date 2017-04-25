Man killed in motorcycle crash

Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash.

It happened on Monday, April 24 at about 3:15 p.m. on 90th Avenue, north of Buchanan Road in Morton Township.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was traveling south on 90th Avenue when it left the road, entered a ditch and rolled.

The driver, 50-year-old Steven Mason of Big Rapids, was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

