Man killed in motorcycle crash - WNEM TV 5

Man killed in motorcycle crash

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Ambulance Ambulance
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash.

It happened on Monday, April 24 at about 3:15 p.m. on 90th Avenue, north of Buchanan Road in Morton Township.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was traveling south on 90th Avenue when it left the road, entered a ditch and rolled.

The driver, 50-year-old Steven Mason of Big Rapids, was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.