Signs warning of climate change popping up across Mid-Michigan

Signs warning about the cause of climate change are popping up in yards across Mid-Michigan.

The signs stand for 350 parts per million of carbon in the atmosphere. The number is regarded by science as the safe upper level limit of the gas.

However, the level has already surpassed 400 parts per million.

"The more we drive, and the bigger cars we drive, and the more pollution we put into the atmosphere.

"We can't continue to do that,” said Karen Tighe, a Bay City resident.

Tighe said this visible effort to make a statement is for future generations.

"It's really about saving the planet for our children and grandchildren,” Tighe said.

Tighe said clean energy technology is the way to make that happen.

