Beached boat causes mess along Lake Michigan shoreline

A beached boat is creating quite the mess along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

The 76-foot vessel was traveling to Traverse City when it started taking on water.

The owner ran it aground and was rescued by the Coast Guard.

Last week, high winds and waves tore it apart.

Now, all the pieces are washing ashore in Ludington State Park. On Friday, park officials closed the western Michigan beach as debris washed ashore.

Officials say about 70 gallons of oily water have been removed from the starboard tank and there are no reports of pollution.

