Scam Alert: Parents warned about buying prom dresses online

Hundreds of teens across Mid-Michigan are preparing for one of the biggest nights of their high school career.

It's prom season, but before you purchase your gown there's a few things you may want to know.

A mother and her daughter thought they found the perfect prom dress online last month, but when it arrived, not only did it looking nothing like the picture, but the dress didn’t even fit.

“Do plenty of research before you buy any prom dress unless you know it’s a legit company,” the mother said.

If you’re still searching for your dress, try sticking to retailers with actual store fronts, avoid foreign sellers and do as much research as you can about the company before you buy.

