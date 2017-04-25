Let's go fishin'! Freeland Walleye Festival returns to Mid-Michigan

A big weekend of fishing, rummage sales and music is just around the corner!

The Freeland Walleye Festival returns to Mid-Michigan this week.

The festival began in 1985 as a fishing tournament. The event turned into a community affair in 1990 when the garage sales were introduced.

The festival has now become the fifth best festival in Michigan.

It attracts over 300 fisherman from around the state and draws over 30,000 visitors who participate in the community wide garage sales.

The Walleye Fish Tent also draws close to 7,000 people over the weekend.

