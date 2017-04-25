Mississippi woman killed in head-on crash, local man hurt - WNEM TV 5

Mississippi woman killed in head-on crash, local man hurt

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
WELLS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating a deadly head-on crash.

It happened on Monday, April 24 at about 5 p.m. on M-46 near Shaw Road in Wells Township.

Investigators have not released details on the crash, but said the drivers involved were 26-year-old Ronald Godin of Caro and 44-year-old Kimberly Callahan of Mississippi.

Godin was taken to an area hospital.

Callahan was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

The crash is still under investigation. 

