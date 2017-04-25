Fake-mud jeans taking ridicule on social media

Not afraid to get “down and dirty?” Apparently, there’s a pair of jeans to fit your style.

Nordstrom is causing quite the stir on social media with their newly released “Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans.”

The fashion retailer boasts the heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans as “Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty.”

Mike Rowe, former host of Discovery Channel series Dirty Jobs, took to Facebook Monday to mock the “latest assault from Nordstrom.”

“Finally - a pair of jeans that look like they have been worn by someone with a dirty job…made for people who don't. And you can have your very own pair for just $425.00,” Rowe wrote.

Rowe ridiculed the fashion industry's appeal to “distress” clothing, saying the pant's description as “Rugged Americana” is now synonymous with “caked-on, muddy coating.”

He called the fake-mud an illusion of work.

"The Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans aren’t pants. They’re not even fashion. They’re a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic – not iconic," Rowe wrote on Facebook.

