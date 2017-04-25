'Savings You Can Carry' gun deals

Smith & Wesson Days is coming to a Mid-Michigan store, and that means deals for you.

Duncan’s Outdoor Shop, 501 Salzburg Avenue in Bay City, is hosting the Smith & Wesson “Savings You Can Carry” promotion on April 28 & 29.

As part of it, Smith & Wesson is featuring a $75 rebate on the S&W Shield, $50 on a new M&P Bodyguard .380 handgun and $25 back on a new S&W SD or SDV pistol in many calibers.

Duncan’s will add $25 to the Smith & Wesson mail-in rebates on Shield 9mm, 40cal and 45cal, Bodyguard .380, and SDVE 9MM and .40caliber models.

To get the deal, you must complete and submit the rebate form.

As part of the Smith & Wesson Days, Duncan’s will also be offering free range time to test Smith & Wesson guns. Free pistol ammo to test handguns will also be provided.

There will be more deals, including one lucky customer who will win a Smith & Wesson M&P .22 during the celebration.

For more information on the event call (989) 894-6691.

