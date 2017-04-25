Missed your tax filing deadline? Here's what you can do

Missed your tax filing deadline? The state still wants to help you out.

The Michigan Department of Treasury is reminding Michigan residents who missed the Tuesday, April 18 income tax filing deadline that there are still options for filing a late return.

“Late filers should file all income tax returns that are due,” said Deputy Treasurer Glenn White, head of Treasury’s Tax Administration Group. “If a taxpayer owes tax and cannot make full payment, Treasury will work with them on payment options. We want to help taxpayers avoid interest charges and late payment penalties.”

Here are some tips for those who missed their deadline:

Filing a return to claim an outstanding refund . Taxpayers risk losing their state income tax refund if they don’t file a return four years from the date due of the original return. Click here to learn more about e-filing.

. Taxpayers risk losing their state income tax refund if they don’t file a return four years from the date due of the original return. Click here to learn more about e-filing. Filing a return to avoid interest and penalties . File past due returns and pay now to limit interest charges and late payment penalties. Failure to pay could affect a taxpayer’s credit score and the ability to obtain loans.

. File past due returns and pay now to limit interest charges and late payment penalties. Failure to pay could affect a taxpayer’s credit score and the ability to obtain loans. Requesting a penalty waiver . Penalty may be waived on an assessment if a taxpayer can show reasonable cause for their failure to pay on time. Reasonable cause includes serious illness, a fire or natural disaster, or criminal acts against you. Documentation should be submitted to substantiate the reason for a penalty waiver request.

. Penalty may be waived on an assessment if a taxpayer can show reasonable cause for their failure to pay on time. Reasonable cause includes serious illness, a fire or natural disaster, or criminal acts against you. Documentation should be submitted to substantiate the reason for a penalty waiver request. Paying as much owed tax as possible . If taxpayers owe but can’t pay in full, they should pay as much as they can when they file their tax return. Payments can be made using Michigan’s e-Payments service. When mailing checks, carefully follow tax form instructions. Treasury will work with taxpayers who cannot pay the full amount of tax they owe.

. If taxpayers owe but can’t pay in full, they should pay as much as they can when they file their tax return. Payments can be made using Michigan’s e-Payments service. When mailing checks, carefully follow tax form instructions. Treasury will work with taxpayers who cannot pay the full amount of tax they owe. Making monthly payments through an installment agreement. For Installment Agreements lasting for 24 months or less, taxpayers must complete, sign and return the Installment Agreement (Form 990). The agreement requires a proposed payment amount that will be reviewed for approval by Treasury.

To learn more about Michigan's income tax, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.