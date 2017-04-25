Annual 'Fast & Furriest' run and walk this weekend - WNEM TV 5

Annual 'Fast & Furriest' run and walk this weekend

Posted: Updated:
Source: Great Lakes Bay Animal Society Source: Great Lakes Bay Animal Society
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

This past weekend’s big box office hit went to the Fast and the Furious franchise, but this weekend in Mid-Michigan we’ll find out who is the fast and the furriest.

The Great Lakes Bay Animal Society is hosting its annual Fast & Furriest 5K Run/Walk. The fundraiser will go toward helping the group provide care for homeless animals.

The run will be held this Saturday at the Midland City Forrest starting at 8 a.m.

For more information and to sign up for the run, click here.

