Students, community team up for spring orchestra concert

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FENTON, MI (WNEM) -

Spring is hitting its full stride and with it comes some pretty cool musical acts. 

This week, the Fenton Community Orchestra and Fenton High School Jazz Orchestra will once again team up for the spring concert celebration. 

Musicians you, and young at heart, will perform together in the two-day concert event. 

The first will be held Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and then again on Saturday at the same time. 

Both concerts will be held at the Fenton High School auditorium. 

