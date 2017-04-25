Mackinac Bridge turning 60, commemorative posters for sale

The Mackinac Bridge is getting ready for a big anniversary, and you can be a part of it with a commemorative poster.

In honor of the upcoming 60th anniversary of the iconic five-mile long span linking the upper and lower peninsulas, the Mackinac Bridge Authority is selling four posters.

“These posters show the bridge from several perspectives people have come to know and love over its 60-year history,” said Executive Secretary Bob Sweeney. “Any one of them makes a great keepsake for this milestone anniversary.”

“60th Anniversary Tower” is an artistic rendition of one of the bridge’s tower structures, from the perspective of the bridge deck.

“60th Anniversary Swans” features a landscape view of the bridge from the shore, with two swans swimming in the foreground.

“60th Anniversary Construction Photos” is a collage of 15 black and white and one sepia-tone photographs of the bridge during construction.

“60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee” is a portrait photo of the bridge from beneath, and a quote from art and architecture critic John Ruskin.

The new posters, as well as copies of the four posters from the 50th anniversary, are available for $10 each or $30 for any four.

You can find the order form here.

Click here for more history of the bridge.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.