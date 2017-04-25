More than 40 pigs killed in Midland County barn fire

A Midland County family is devastated after dozens of pigs were killed in a barn fire.

The fire happened Monday morning at Humphrey’s Healthy Hogs in Coleman.

Jessica Humphrey, the sister of owners Jesse and April Humphrey, said a heat lamp caught fire at her family’s livestock barn.

Humphrey said two mother pigs and 47 piglets were killed in the fire.

“The fire was so bad they couldn't save the pigs, all they could do was cry as the pigs perished,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey said her brother and sister took pride in their farm and providing healthy pigs to the Midland County 4-H program. She said they built the barn in the fall of 2016 and lost 500 pounds of feed in the fire.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with the burden. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.