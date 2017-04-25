Grand Rapids-based Founders plans to open Detroit taproom

A brewer that's based in western Michigan is planning to open a second taproom on the other side of the state.
Founders Brewing Co. announced Tuesday that it plans to open a fully-operational brewery and retail taproom north of downtown Detroit.
Plans call for construction starting this summer on the 14,000-square-foot building, with a grand opening targeted for this winter. Grand Rapids-based Founders has partnered with Midtown Detroit Inc. and Invest Detroit on the development project.
