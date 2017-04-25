Motorcyclist airlifted after serious crash in Clare County

A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Clare County.

It happened on Monday, April 24 about 1:22 p.m. on Maple Grove Road, west of Ludington Drive in Surrey Township.

Investigators said a 2006 GMC Envoy driven by 40-year-old Brian Boyer of Farewell was heading west on Maple Grove Road when the driver tried to make a left hand turn onto a two-track under the power lines and collided with an eastbound 2003 Honda Motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 65-year-old Daniel Johnston of Lake, was airlifted to a Saginaw hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said Johnston was not wearing a helmet at the time.

No one else was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.