Landing a tagged walleye could earn you $100

Those who fish Michigan's Great Lakes may catch a walleye with one of two types of tags: a jaw tag or a disk tag (both pictured here). Those who do are asked to report it to the DNR

If you catch a tagged walleye, it could earn you $100.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently jaw tagged around 3,000 walleyes in several Saginaw Bay tributary rivers.

Anglers who catch any of the tagged fish are asked to collect information on it and report back to the DNR.

Jaw tagging is part of a long-term research project to monitor survival and harvest rates, and to learn more about walleye movement.

The program depends on anglers reporting back where they caught the fish, as well as it’s length, weight, and tag identification number.

This year about 20 percent of the tags include a $100 reward for reporting the tag.

Each tag is stamped with a unique identifying number and a P.O. box address. Or, you can report a tagged walleye by clicking here.

Photos of the flattened tag are required to be eligible for the reward.

You can choose to keep or release the fish, but if you release the fish and aren’t interested in the reward, leave the tag in the fish’s jaw and do not remove it.

Also new this year you might notice a brightly colored disk tag used on some fish to test how well anglers notice and report the tags.

“This information is essential to measuring the health of the population and is critical data that is directly used in planning the future management direction needed to protect and enhance this important fishery,” said David Fielder, research biologist out of the DNR’s Alpena Fisheries Research Station. “Besides ensuring the walleye fishery remains sustainable, we also annually estimate the population size with the aid of these tag reports.”

