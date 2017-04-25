Residents digest living with Flint water crisis for 3 years

After surviving off of bottled water for three years, little has changed to curb fears of the water that flows through Flint residents' taps.

Elonra Strong enjoys the simple things in life like watching her grandchildren play basketball. On Tuesday she digested the fact she has been dealing with the water crisis for three years.

"Who would have known it would last this long," she said.

Strong said her family has four generations all living along the same Flint street. She worries about their health and when her lead laced pipes will get fixed.

"It's depressing to come out here and look, you have to get water. And if you don't have a way, I see people catching buses and leaving it at bus stops and stuff. It's almost like a third world country," Strong said.

Strong said life is already challenging as she takes care of her mother, Ida Veil, who suffers from dementia and doesn't have a lot of patience for what's going on with the taps.

"I'm sick and tired of it," Veil said.

Strong said she just received her first bottle water delivery a month and a half ago. Before she had to go get it or have family members pick it up for her, which isn't always easy.

She said she hates that her grandchildren, like Dakari Reese, have to grow up like this.

"We pick it up and it gets real irritating. I don't like the water," Reese said.

Three years later it's difficult for Strong to be optimistic the man-made disaster in her hometown will ever go away.

"It's horrible. You almost can't see the end of it," Strong said.

