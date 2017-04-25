Family's son born with lead in his blood during water crisis

One family's son was born at the height of the Flint water crisis and now needs extra care to alleviate the effects.

"My baby was born with lead in his blood," said Adam Murphy, Flint resident.

He is proud to call little Decklin his son.

Decklin probably won't remember, but he was one of the youngest protesters on hand at Flint City Hall on Tuesday.

The group 3 Years Too Long held a march and rally to commemorate the mad-made disaster that Murphy and the rest of Flint is still trying to recover from.

"It just drives me insane," Murphy said.

His wife Christina has endured every moment of the crisis, calling her ordeal "nothing I've ever experienced in my entire life."

The Murphys aren't the only ones dealing with the human toll of the water crisis.

"You've destroyed my life. My grand babies can't even come to my house," said Gladyes Williamson, Flint resident.

She goes through each day with bottle after bottle of water.

"I only shower twice a week. Twice a week. You try that. And anybody that says oh that the waters getting better, where do they live? Because they surely don't live in Flint, Michigan," Williamson said.

The rally at City Hall us yet another effort by residents to bring an end to the water crisis. Even if that happened tomorrow, for the Murphys, the damage from the disaster has already been done.

"We have to be extra cautious with my son and extra cautious with all my kids," Adam Murphy said.

