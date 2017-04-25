Crash involving school bus injures 6 elementary students

Six elementary students in western Michigan have been hurt after their school bus was struck as it turned in front of an oncoming car.

Grand Rapids police say the bus driver was turning at an intersection about 8 a.m. Tuesday when the car hit the rear of the bus.

There were 55 students on the bus. The injured students ranged in age from 6 to 11 and were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

The 63-year-old bus driver was not injured but was ticketed for failing to yield on a left turn. The 19-year-old driver of the car was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.