Police video shows officer holding 5 black boys at gunpoint - WNEM TV 5

Police video shows officer holding 5 black boys at gunpoint

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) -

The mayor of a western Michigan city is working on a plan to review police procedures after body cameras recorded officers detaining five black boys at gunpoint while investigating a report of someone with a weapon.

WOOD-TV reports that Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss' office says in a statement that the review will include how officers respond to "incidents involving youth."

The video was recorded March 24 and obtained by the television station through a Freedom of Information request. It shows at least one officer pointing his gun at the boys.

WOOD-TV reports that the boys -- ages 12 through 14 -- were heading home after playing basketball.

The boys were ordered to the ground where they lay face-down. One began to cry loudly. No weapons were found.

