Saginaw school board approves agreement to keep schools open

The Saginaw Public School District met Tuesday to finalize an agreement with state leaders to keep two schools open.

Saginaw High School and Jessie Loomis Academy were at risk of closing.

The board voted 6-0 to approve a partnership agreement with the Michigan Department of Education.

The agreement has three separate sections - one for Jessie Loomis, one for Saginaw High School and one for the entire partnership which encompasses the whole school district.

The school board, with input from the public, set goals as requested by the department of education, said Rudy Patterson, school board president.

The agreement is for 36 months and at this time neither school will close. After 18 months there will be a midterm evaluation by the department of education where the Saginaw school board will show what has been accomplished in relation to the goal set, Patterson said.

