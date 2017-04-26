Computer giant owes state money - WNEM TV 5

Computer giant owes state money

LANSING, MI (AP) -

Hewlett-Packard Co. has agreed to pay the State of Michigan $13 million.

The money would settle a lawsuit alleging that H-P failed to finish an overhaul of computers in Secretary of State offices.

Hewlett-Packard was contracted to update the mainframe system used at 131 Michigan SOS branch offices.

The State filed suit in 2015

