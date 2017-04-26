6 kids, 2 adults escape burning home

Eight people, including six kids, escaped after a house caught fire.

It happened on April 25 off N. Lapeer Road south of Coulter Road in Lapeer.

The Sheriff’s Department reports that a 911 call was made to Lapeer County Central Dispatch at around 1:12 a.m. about the people trapped in the home.

But before any help arrived all eight were able to escape.

Six of them were kids that required medical attention for smoke inhalation. Their conditions are unclear at this time.

Lapeer City Fire, with the help of other departments, were able to get the fire under control but the home had significant damage.

The American Red Cross has been called in to help the family.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.