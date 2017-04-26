'Operation Ghostrider' aims to crack down on distracted driving

“Operation Ghostrider” a statewide distracted driving education and enforcement crackdown kicks off today.

As part of the initiative, Michigan State Troopers will ride in an unmarked vehicle. When the “ghost” officer observes distracted driving or red-light running, they radio a marked law enforcement unit to do a traffic stop.

The goal? To reduce crashes.

"Distracted driving is an epidemic in our country; drivers who engage in this dangerous activity put their lives and others at risk," said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the Michigan State Police. "To limit distracted driving, you can expect to see troopers conducting traffic enforcement to help change dangerous driver behavior."

According to Nick Palaian, an agent at State Farm, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that 80 percent of all collisions are due to driver inattentiveness.

The U.S. Department of Transportation reports that drivers who use hand-held devices are four times more likely to get into a crash serious enough to cause injury.

Texting drivers are 23 times more likely to be involved in a crash.

