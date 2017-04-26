Speed limits increasing on miles of MI roadways

Get ready, speed limits are going to be jumping on more than 1,000 miles of Michigan roadways, including hundreds right here in Mid-Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Michigan State Police worked together to identify 900 miles of non-freeway state highways for speed limit increases to 65 mph and 600 miles of freeway to 75 mph. Click here for a map of impacted roads.

Starting on May 1st through mid-month you’ll see those increases go into effect. New speed limits will first be posted in the follow locations:

I-75 – Bay City to US-23 in Mackinaw City (Bay, Arenac, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Crawford, Otsego, Cheboygan, and Emmet counties), and St. Ignace to Sault Ste. Marie (Mackinac and Chippewa counties)

US-127 – I-69 to the end of the freeway at St. Johns (Clinton County), and the beginning of the freeway at Ithaca to I-75 (Gratiot, Isabella, Clare, Roscommon, and Crawford counties)

US-131 – M-57 to the end of the freeway north of Manton (Kent, Montcalm, Mecosta, Osceola, and Wexford counties)

MDOT also will begin installing sign overlays reflecting the new 65 mph speed limit for trucks and buses on state roadways with posted speed limits of 65 mph or greater.

New speed limits will be posted on all of the selected freeway and non-freeway routes prior to mid-November. Click here for a grid.

Limited-access freeways

I-69 – I-69 Business Route (Saginaw Highway) to Swartz Creek (Clinton, Shiawassee, and Genesee counties)

I-69 – From the Genesee/Lapeer county line to I-94 (Genesee, Lapeer, and St. Clair counties)

US-10 – M-115 to I-75 (Clare, Isabella, Midland, and Bay counties)

US-31 – South Oceana County line to US-10 (Oceana and Mason counties)

Non-freeways

US-2 – Wakefield to Iron River (Gogebic and Iron counties)

US-2 – St. Ignace to Rapid River (Mackinac, Schoolcraft, and Delta counties)

US-23 – East of Cheboygan to east of M-65 (Cheboygan and Presque Isle counties)

US-45 – North of US-2 to M-26 (Gogebic and Ontonagon counties)

M-28 – East of Harvey to Christmas (Marquette and Alger counties)

M-28 – Munising to I-75 (Alger, Schoolcraft, Luce, and Chippewa counties)

M-28 – Wakefield to US-41 (Gogebic, Ontonagon, Houghton, and Baraga counties)

M-32 – Atlanta to Alpena (Montmorency and Alpena counties)

M-33 – Atlanta to Onaway (Montmorency and Presque Isle counties)

M-37 – Mesick to Wolf Lake (Wexford and Lake counties)

M-55 – US-31 to Cadillac West (Manistee and Wexford counties)

M-64 – M-28 to Old M-107 (Ontonagon County)

M-65 – US-23 to M-32 west junction (Arenac, Iosco, Alcona, and Alpena counties)

M-65 – M-32 east junction to US-23 (Alpena and Presque Isle counties)

M-68 – I-75 to US-23 (Cheboygan and Presque Isle counties)

M-72 – Grayling to Mio (Crawford and Oscoda counties)

M-72 – Fairview to M-65 north junction (Oscoda and Alcona counties)

M-72 – M-65 south junction to Harrisville (Alcona County)

M-77 – US-2 to M-28 (Schoolcraft County)

M-115 – Benzonia to Mesick (Benzie and Wexford counties)

M-123 – I-75 to Paradise (Mackinac and Chippewa counties)

M-231 – M-45 to M-104 (Ottawa County)

The move was made in response to Public Act 445 which passed the state Legislature in late 2016. MDOT and MSP were tasked to figured out which stretches to increase based on 85th-percentile speeds, the speeds at or below which 85 percent of traffic is moving.

Engineering and safety studies also factored into the equation.

The law required that these modified speed limits be in place prior to Jan. 5, 2018.

"The corridors identified by MDOT and MSP were selected not only because studies indicated most drivers were already driving at those increased speeds, but also because their design and safety features were best suited to these speed limits," said State Transportation Director Kirk T. Steudle. "We reviewed design speeds, crash patterns, number of access points, traffic volumes and continuity of these corridors, and chose them to minimize necessary improvements for higher speed limits."

For more information on the increases, click here.

