Suicide call turns into suspicious death investigation

Deputies responded to a suicide report, but now are investigating it as a suspicious death.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department got the call at around 11 a.m. on April 25.

When deputies arrived at the scene, in the 12000 mile of South Beardslee Road, they found a person dead.

Investigators also spotted some suspicious circumstances and called in the Michigan State Police crime lab.

Drugs were also found and the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team responded.

The investigation is ongoing, no further details are being released at this time.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.