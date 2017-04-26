Deputies called for blocked road, break up party of 1,500

Police were called for reports of vehicles blocking the road and found a party with more than 1,000 people in attendance.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department was called to N. Mission Road on Saturday night and found not only was the parking lot at the Northside Hansen Arena full, but several vehicles were blocking the road.

They also reported seeing hundreds of people trying to get into the building.

When they went inside they found about 800 more inside.

Investigators believe 1,500 people were at the location for a fraternity party between two Central Michigan University fraternities.

Because of all the vehicles parked in the road, Mission was closed temporarily to allow cars to leave or be towed from the scene.

You can see in the video provided by the department just how many vehicles were lining the road.

The party was stopped and it took investigators more than an hour-and-a-half to clear the building.

There were no arrests and no citations, and everyone told to leave cooperated with deputies.

"It was like a swarm of bees that landed here. They just kept coming and coming and coming," said Leanne LaLone, neighbor.

She lives across the street from where the party took place.

"We had people come up in the driveway and driving through our yard. And my husband finally went out there and told them to get off his property because they're 10 feet from our house urinating in the yard and stuff," LaLone said.

Damon Brown, director of student activities and involvement at CMU, said he met with the fraternities before the party.

"That's one thing we spent a lot of time talking to the organizations about is being a good neighbor and being understanding of the community that they're a part of. And we will definitely work with them in the future and try to bring this event on campus and try to help them be more proactive in their planning," Brown said.

Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said everyone who attended the party cooperated with authorities.

"Everybody there was very respectful from what the sergeant told me. He said everybody cooperated well. Nobody was upset or confrontational so kudos to them for that," Main said.

LaLone strongly believes if the authorities tried to make an arrest the large crowd may have gotten out of hand. For her part, she would like to see big parties go somewhere else.

"They shouldn't be here. There shouldn't be that many people in one place uncontrolled," she said.

