Extended outlook: May could be warm and dry

I hope our April showers are close to producing your May flowers because we might be struggling to get rain during the month of May.

The latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for the month of May gives Mid-Michigan a 33 percent chance at seeing a drier than average May. Even if we do wind up having a drier than average May, the good news is that both Flint and Saginaw are well above average on rainfall so far this year.

Flint is over 5 inches above average and Saginaw is over 4 inches above average through April 25.

The Climate Prediction Center is also giving Mid-Michigan a 33 percent chance to be warmer than average during the month of May.

With that being said, both Flint and Saginaw have seen above average temperatures so far this year.

Flint is over 5 degrees above average and Saginaw is over 4.5 degrees above average through April 25.

Above average warmth in May would only continue this year's warm streak.

