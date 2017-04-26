AARP volunteers going door-to-door to get water line replacement consent

Michigan AARP volunteers will head back out into Flint neighborhoods this weekend to get residential consent forms signed so lead water service line replacement can move forward.

AARP reports that last fall volunteers visited more than 500 homes.

Starting Saturday and into May and June, they hope to reach a total of 6,000 residents either by a knock on the door or by mail.

“AARP Michigan is helping Flint rebuild from the water crisis,” said Paula D. Cunningham, AARP Michigan State Director. “We are back in Flint neighborhoods going door to door to collect permission forms that must be signed for residents to get their lead pipes replaced between the street and their homes.

Residents are being told to watch for letters that ask them to sign and return the consent cards.

For more information on pipe replacement, visit www.cityofflint.com or call FAST Start at 1-800-410-1133.

