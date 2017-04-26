Suspects named after victims held at knife point, robbed

Two men are in custody after authorities said they broke into an apartment, held two people at knife point and forced them to hand over cash.

It happened on April 24, 2016 at an apartment building on Williamson Road in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township.

Michigan State Police report two masked men broke into an apartment and held two people inside at knife point.

The suspects then forced the victims to drive in their vehicle to an ATM and withdraw cash.

After the suspects got the money, they drove to a remote location in Saginaw where the victims were told to get out of the vehicle. The suspects then drove away.

The victim’s vehicle was found the next day, parked at a Saginaw apartment complex.

Investigators have since arrested 28-year-old Jules Betties-Thomas and 18-year-old Antoine Bosley in connection with the incident.

Lt. Dave Kaiser said Michigan State Police received a tip naming Thomas and Bosley as suspects in the 2016 crime. Kaiser said both men were currently in jail on previous convictions when they received the tip.

Michigan State Police report when the pair were interviewed they both confessed to being involved in the incident.

They are both in the Saginaw County Jail facing one count of home invasion – 1st degree, two counts of conspiracy general, one count of robbery – armed, one count of assault with intent to rob while armed, two counts of kidnapping and one count of carjacking.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.