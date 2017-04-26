Bay City employees participate in Denim Day to raise awareness of sexual assault

Across the world men and women traded in their slacks and dresses for a pair of blue jeans on Wednesday.

It was part of Denim Day - a day to remember the controversial decision made by an Italian judge that an accused rapist could not have committed the crime because the alleged victim was wearing jeans. He argued the victim would have had to help remove them.

"We are supporting the Bay Area Women's Center by wearing jeans," said Dana Muscott, deputy city manger for Bay City.

They did so by hosting a Dollars for Denim campaign. It was aimed at raising awareness about sexual assault.

"They actually pay to wear denim in support of that," Muscott said.

Muscott said she is proud to see her fellow employees following suit for a good cause.

"It makes our employees aware that sexual assault happens in our community and in the U.S. and in the world," Muscott said.

More than 40 businesses in Bay and Arenac County participated in Denim Day, which started in 2003 after the overturned rape conviction.

"That's why we're all wearing jeans. It's OK for people to wear jeans. It's OK for a woman to wear jeans. It doesn't give anyone the right to sexually assault that person," Muscott said.

Bay County Executive Jim Barcia also weighed in. He said he was glad to see those around him showing their support.

"It's heartening to see the kind of outpouring of support in the county building and here at City Hall to support our Bay Area Women's Center," Barcia said.

