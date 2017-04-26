Flint officials warn water customers of reported scam

Flint officials received a report of an alleged scammer posing as a city employee seeking to collect payment on water bills.

A water customer reported receiving a call from a person who claimed to be a city employee. The customer said they were asked to provide their credit card number to make a payment to avoid having their water shut off, the city said in a press release.

Although the incident appears to be isolated, the city wants residents to be aware of the issue.

The city said the Flint Customer Service Center and Water Service do not ask for or collect payments over the phone or via email. If you receive a call like this you are urged to hang up and report it to authorities.

If you suspect you have been contacted by a scammer you are asked to call the City of Flint Customer Service Center at 810-766-7470.

