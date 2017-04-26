ATQ: Is party bus company operating illegally?

A Mid-Michigan transportation company is advertising its rides, despite records that show the company lost its license.

Video posted to the company's Facebook page appears to show the unlicensed charter bus company booking trips.

The Saginaw based bus company called All Night Affair is owned and operated by Buena Vista Township Treasurer Desmond Bibbs, according to the company's website.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation's records obtained by TV5, Bibbs' bus company lost their license in September of 2016 after their insurance lapsed and their only registered bus didn't have its annual inspection.

In a Facebook live video posted by Bibbs on March 4, passengers are dancing on a bus with the caption "thank you for choosing All Night Affair."

Other posts as recent as April 21 are advertising three hours of first class service for only $450.

In February a group snapped a photo on the bus calling it "the most luxurious party bus" they have ever been on.

Other posts show passengers standing outside the bus after a bachelorette party in March. On a post from that same month the page touts it has already booked trips for the year 2019, thanks to its blow out deal.

Rob Pierson, the bus regulatory and intercity unit supervisor for MDOT, said All Night Affairs is not legally allowed to be transporting passengers for hire.

"For the state of Michigan, I can say they're considered an unauthorized carrier. They are not allowed to provide for hire transportation within the state of Michigan. They let their vehicle inspection expire and that has to be done every 12 months on an annual basis. And they also let their insurance for their vehicle expire. And so both of those would result in a revocation of their authority to provide for hire transportation," Pierson said.

TV5 stopped by bus company's Saginaw office, but the lights were off and the door was locked. TV5 also made several calls to the company, but only reached a voicemail recorded by Bibbs.

MDOT said if the company is operating without a license they are in violation of the law and could be cited by the police.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.