Pennsylvania pair arrested after heroin, marijuana found in car

Two people from Pennsylvania were arrested after heroin and marijuana was found in their car.

It happened about 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Sanilac County's Lamotte Township.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Caro Post attempted to stop a vehicle for speed. After a short pursuit police were able to stop the vehicle, police said.

Police searched the vehicle and found 270 bindles of heroin and 20 grams of marijuana, police said.

The pair - 28-year-old Joshua Boston and 33-year-old Windy Baker - were returning to Pennsylvania after visiting relatives in northern Huron County.

They were both arraigned on multiple felony charges.

