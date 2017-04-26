Pennsylvania pair arrested after heroin, marijuana found in car - WNEM TV 5

Pennsylvania pair arrested after heroin, marijuana found in car

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Michigan State Police) (Source: Michigan State Police)
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Two people from Pennsylvania were arrested after heroin and marijuana was found in their car.

It happened about 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Sanilac County's Lamotte Township.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Caro Post attempted to stop a vehicle for speed. After a short pursuit police were able to stop the vehicle, police said.

Police searched the vehicle and found 270 bindles of heroin and 20 grams of marijuana, police said.

The pair - 28-year-old Joshua Boston and 33-year-old Windy Baker - were returning to Pennsylvania after visiting relatives in northern Huron County.

They were both arraigned on multiple felony charges.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

