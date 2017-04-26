Job openings available at Crossroads Village - WNEM TV 5

Job openings available at Crossroads Village

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad are hiring part time positions.

The positions start in the summer and continue into the fall at the Genesee County park.

The park is looking for a brakeman, miller and amusement ride operators, the park said on its Facebook page.

If you are interested or want more information contact Garry Pringle at gpringle@gcparks.org.

