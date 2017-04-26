SaginADDICT documentary to spotlight addiction

A little more than a week before his documentary premieres, filmmaker Luka Dziubyna invited friends and those featured in SaginADDICT to Saginaw's Temple Theatre.

The documentary intersects Saginaw's history with that of some of the city's using and recovering addicts: Saginaw's population being cut in half after the pull-out of the auto industry and the broken families, molestation and abuse many of the addicts experienced growing up.

Dziubyna, who grew up in Saginaw, sat down with TV5 back in February. He spoke about Saginaw's heroin epidemic for The War Against Heroin: On the Front Lines in Mid-Michigan. At the time, he said he was compelled to do a story on Saginaw's addiction crisis because he lost more people to addiction than he did while serving in the military. He also expressed a desire to get people talking about addiction and break down the stigma surrounding it.

Dziubyna hopes he can eventually show SaginADDICT in other countries and use the money raised to help area addiction recovery programs.

SaginADDICT premieres May 6 at the Temple Theatre. There will be showings at 3 and 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 per person, $10 with a student ID. The content is graphic and recommended for mature audiences.

