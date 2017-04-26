Bus driver saves student from choking

A normal day almost turned tragic for a local boy.

It's tough to find a night in the spring when Jeffrey Sexton isn't wearing a mitt. The 11-year-old had little league practice Wednesday night.

For his father, seeing Jeffrey on the field took on extra meaning after nearly losing him.

"He's still here. He's my best friend. I mean, he's my dude," said Jeff Sexton, Jeffrey's father.

Last Friday, young Jeffrey was on the bus on the way home from school. He was eating Skittles with one of his best friends when he began choking.

"I started gasping for air and Logan asked me, 'what's wrong with you?' And my cousin looked back and he saw my colors start to change," he said.

Jeffrey said he started to panic.

His cousin quickly alerted the bus driver, Lynn Ingram, to the dire situation unfolding.

Ingram started driving buses for Corunna Schools two years ago.

"I did what I had to do," Ingram said.

She immediately pulled the bus over and took the fifth grader into her arms. Ingram said her training kicked in.

"Their lives are literally in our hands every single day. To and from school. It's our job that they get there safe," Ingram said.

She performed the Heimlich maneuver and successfully dislodged that Skittle from Jeffrey's throat.

"I did my job as a bus driver, as a mom, as a decent human being. I'm not a hero," she said.

Jeffrey and his dad believe her quick actions prove otherwise.

"She was at the right place at the right time and knew what to do, acted quick and that's what saved him," Sexton said.

Ingram, who still shakes off the thought of being called a hero, said everybody should be trained for the Heimlich of CPR because you never know when you will need to use it.

