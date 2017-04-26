Charmin gives load of toilet paper to Michigan's Jake Butt - WNEM TV 5

Charmin gives load of toilet paper to Michigan's Jake Butt

Posted: Updated:
University of Michigan logo University of Michigan logo

Michigan tight end Jake Butt doesn't mind people having fun with his last name. The folks at Procter & Gamble sure are.
   The parent company of Charmin toilet paper delivered a truckload of the squeezably soft product to him in his hometown of Pickerington, Ohio, on Wednesday.
   The gesture surely was a nod to Butt's last name, which elicits snickers wherever he goes. He embraces it.

Copyright Associated Press 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.