Charmin gives load of toilet paper to Michigan's Jake Butt

Michigan tight end Jake Butt doesn't mind people having fun with his last name. The folks at Procter & Gamble sure are.
The parent company of Charmin toilet paper delivered a truckload of the squeezably soft product to him in his hometown of Pickerington, Ohio, on Wednesday.
The gesture surely was a nod to Butt's last name, which elicits snickers wherever he goes. He embraces it.
Copyright Associated Press 2017. All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.