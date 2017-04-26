Charmin gives load of toilet paper to Michigan's Jake Butt

Michigan tight end Jake Butt doesn't mind people having fun with his last name. The folks at Procter & Gamble sure are.

The parent company of Charmin toilet paper delivered a truckload of the squeezably soft product to him in his hometown of Pickerington, Ohio, on Wednesday.

The gesture surely was a nod to Butt's last name, which elicits snickers wherever he goes. He embraces it.

