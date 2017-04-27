JOB FAIR: Pontoon manufacturer looking to hire

One of Mid-Michigan’s largest manufacturing companies will be hosting a job fair.

Crest Marine in Shiawassee County will hold the event on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2710 M-52 in Owosso.

The company said it currently has over 30 immediate openings across multiple departments, with continued growth expected over the next three years.

The business has been part of the community since 1957 and has received multiple awards from Pontoon & Deck Boat magazine for the quality of their products.

They were also recognized as the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Large Business of the Year in 2016.

Crest Marine currently employs over 200 people.

If you have skills or experience in any of the following areas, Crest would like to meet you:

Accounting

Assembly

Auto Repair

CNC

Construction

Customer Service

Electrical

General Labor

Information Technology

Maintenance

Powder Coating & Sandblasting

Purchasing

Sales & Marketing

Sewing

Truck Driving

Welding

Attendees at the job fair will have an opportunity to tour the plant, meet the company management team, fill out applications, and select applicants will have the opportunity to interview at the event.

Anyone who is unable to attend the event can contact the company to learn more through their website here, or via telephone at (989) 725-5188.

