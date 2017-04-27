Local sheriff challenges deputies to stay in shape

Eight out of 10 police officers is overweight, according to the FBI.

Now, one local sheriff's office is doing its part to change that.

Tuscola County Sheriff Glen Skrent said he wants his deputies to stay in shape.

"The new study highlights a widespread problem in police departments across the country. According to some researchers, law enforcement officers are actually 25 times more likely to die from weight related cardiovascular disease than on duty injuries," Skrent wrote on Facebook.

So, Skrent challenged his deputies to meet or beat his time in a 5K run.

Three deputies did just that, and were rewarded with T-shirts.

Skrent said it was all part of an effort to protect their health, so they can protect you.

