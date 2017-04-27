Repairs on Lahring Road overpass almost complete - WNEM TV 5

Repairs on Lahring Road overpass almost complete

Posted By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

We have good news for commuters! The headache on the Lahring Road overpass in Fenton has nearly come to an end. 

Crews closed the road for the final time Wednesday night to make repairs after an excavator caused heavy damage to the bridge last year. 

Traffic on U.S. 23 beneath the bridge will be reduced until 7 a.m. Thursday. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

