Americans more positive about U.S. fight against ISIS

Positive views on America's fight against ISIS are now at their highest levels since a poll began measuring them in 2014.

According to a CBS News poll, a 53 percent majority now say the fight against ISIS is going very well or somewhat well.

The positivity is propelled by Republicans whose views have undergone a sharp upturn with President Trump in office.

In September, just 16 percent said the fight was going well.

Now, 72 percent say it's going well, a 56-point increase. Independents are also more positive now than they were under President Obama.

Partisans differ sharply on views of President Trump as commander in chief as they do on many evaluations at the 100-day mark. Republicans are confident in him, including a majority who say they're "very" confident; independents are mixed, and Democrats negative.

Meanwhile, more Americans think Mr. Trump is making the U.S. image in the world weaker (46 percent) than think he's making it stronger (36 percent), according to the poll.

