State police to collect expired, unused prescriptions

State police to collect expired, unused prescriptions

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Stock photo Stock photo
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

Michigan State Police posts statewide are serving as drop-off points for expired, unwanted or unused prescription drugs.

Authorities say the event will be held at 29 posts on Saturday, April 29.

The Take-Back program is part of an effort to curb prescription drug abuse. Police also say the collection can help lower instances of overdoses and accidental poisonings.

Liquids, inhalers, patches or syringes are not accepted.

The one-day effort runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the posts.

For those who cannot participate, medications may be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, excluding holidays. No appointment is needed.

For a list of locations, click here

