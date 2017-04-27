Best high schools in Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Best high schools in Michigan

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan high school is named among the best in the state.

In the 2017 U.S. News Best High Schools national rankings, six Michigan schools were awarded gold medals, 79 with silver medals and 160 with bronze medals.

Among those schools who earned a silver medal was Frankenmuth High School. The school was ranked 23rd within the state and 1034th in the nation.

The rankings consider student performance, graduation rates, and how students are prepared for college-level coursework.

To see how your school ranked, click here

