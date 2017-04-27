Michigan State curbs moped parking as use on campus rises

Michigan State University says it's curbing parking for mopeds following an increase in the use of the vehicles to get around campus.

The Lansing State Journal reports mopeds won't be allowed to park at bike racks beginning later this year. Students will be able to either purchase a $50 pass to park in designated spaces in several non-gated lots or park at metered or pay-by-place spaces.

The changes are scheduled to go into effect Aug. 30.

The East Lansing school's police department says Michigan State has seen a 150 percent increase in moped use since 2012, making it more difficult to park bikes.

Police officials say they're also worried about the safety of pedestrians when people drive mopeds on sidewalks to get to bike racks.

