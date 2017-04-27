Campaign hopes to stop parents from flipping car seats too soon

At what age is it safe to turn a toddler’s car seat around so it faces forward? The American Academy of Pediatrics says not until the age of two.

Car seat maker Chicco is leading an effort to educate parents about keeping their children safe.

On Monday, Chicco launched TurnAfter2, a website and photo-sharing campaign spreading car seat safety information and celebrating those who follow the AAP guidelines. Chicco is also promoting its Fit2 Infant and Toddler Seat.

Since 2011, the AAP has recommended children ride rear-facing in their car seats until at least the age of two.

During those years, a child’s muscular and skeletal structure is still developing. When rear-facing, a child’s back, neck and head are all supported by the car seat during an accident, the AAP said.

"The rule of thumb is simple – turn children forward-facing after they turn two-years old. The longer they can stay rear-facing, the safer they’ll be,” said Dr. Benjamin Hoffman, a pediatrician and nationally recognized expert in child passenger safety.

In a 2011 C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health, 73 percent of parents reported turning their child forward-facing before age two.

More recent studies show lower percentages, but some still report nearly 25 percent of those polled switched too early.

