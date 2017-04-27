Mt. Morris schools closed early due to power outage - WNEM TV 5

Mt. Morris schools closed early due to power outage

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MT. MORRIS, MI (WNEM) -

A power outage caused a Mid-Michigan school district to end classes early. 

Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools posted on social media Thursday they were dismissing students early due to all buildings in the district operating at half power. 

  • High school students were dismissed at 11:30 a.m.
  • Middle school students were dismissed at 11:35 a.m.
  • Elementary students were released at 12:30 p.m.

