Local farmers market announces first full season in new home

A local farmers market is celebrating its first full year at its new location.

The Frankenmuth Farmers Market announced its calendar of events Wednesday. This is the organization’s 13th year of operation, and its first full year with the completed Gathering Barn, Vendor Pavilion, Artisans Kitchen and Farm Store.

The Farm Store is open year-round from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

The 2017 Market season and events are as follows:

Farmers Market Season: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays May 13 to October 14 and 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays June 7 to October 11

Sale Fest at the Market: 7am-5pm May 18 and 19. The Market is participating in Frankenmuth's extremely popular city-wide Sale Fest featuring garage sale locations all over town. For those interested in selling only a few items and not a full-blown garage sale, they can rent spaces at the Market for $10 or $15 per day to sell those items. The Market will also be serving breakfast and lunch.

German Day at the Market: 8am-2pm Saturday, June 10. As part of Frankenmuth's newly relocated downtown Bavarian Festival, the Market will be featuring many German foods and recipe handouts.

Power of Produce: 3-6pm Wednesdays July 12-August 30. Children ages 5-12 who are registered

Vintage and Artisan Markets: 10am-4pm Sundays July 16 and August 20. These special markets feature vendors with locally produced handicrafts and vintage, retro, rustic, antique, and shabby chic treasures.

Pig Roast by Zehnder's of Frankenmuth: 11am Saturday, August 12. This annual fundraising lunch features pork roasted by Zehnder's complemented with fresh Market fixings.

Car Hop Night: 5pm Thursday, September 7. It's "drive-in" night at the Market as Frankenmuth gears up for Auto Fest. This second annual event features meals, music and a movie outside at the Market.

Christkindlmarkt: 10am-8pm November 24, 10am-6pm November 25, 11am-5pm November 26, 10am-6pm December 1 and 2, and 11am-3pm December 3. Our traditional European-style Christmas market featuring many new vendors.

Night at the North Pole: 5-8pm Friday, December 15. Children can sing along with Santa, decorate cookies, create Christmas ornaments and more.

For more information or to register for any of these events, contact the Market at (989) 607-9214.

