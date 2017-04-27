McDonald's saying goodbye to Hi-C Orange drink

Say goodbye to Hi-C Orange at McDonald’s.

Our CBS affiliates report the fast food chain announced it will phase out the beverage beginning on May 1, according to a memo posted on Reddit.

A representative said all location will stop carrying the drink after July.

According to the memo, the chain is introducing a new beverage called Sprite TropicBerry.

The drink will be served exclusively at McDonald’s locations and is part of the company’s partnership with Coca-Cola.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.