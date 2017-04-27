McDonald's saying goodbye to Hi-C Orange drink - WNEM TV 5

McDonald's saying goodbye to Hi-C Orange drink

Posted: Updated:
McDonalds restaurant McDonalds restaurant
CBS -

Say goodbye to Hi-C Orange at McDonald’s.

Our CBS affiliates report the fast food chain announced it will phase out the beverage beginning on May 1, according to a memo posted on Reddit.

A representative said all location will stop carrying the drink after July.

According to the memo, the chain is introducing a new beverage called Sprite TropicBerry.

The drink will be served exclusively at McDonald’s locations and is part of the company’s partnership with Coca-Cola.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.