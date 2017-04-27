Man shot in finger outside 'Circle 7' - WNEM TV 5

Man shot in finger outside 'Circle 7'

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a Saginaw hospital. 

Saginaw Police told TV5 the victim arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the finger. He told police he was shot earlier in the day outside the Circle 7 Food Market on Genesee Avenue. 

There is no word on suspects at this time. 

Officials are continuing to investigate. If you have any information, call Saginaw Police Department. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. 

